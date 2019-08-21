|
|
Arthur Parenti
Vineland - Arthur "Art" Parenti, 76, of Vineland NJ passed away on August 18, 2019 at the Atlantic Care Medical Center in Atlantic City. Art was born and raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong city resident. He was the son of the late Anna (Selva) and William Parenti and brother of the late Madie Tosca. Over the years Art was employed and retired from Hanover Foods. At a young age he had entered and served for the US Army. Art enjoyed life itself, concerts, shows, and the love of country music, especially Loretta Lynn and Sally Starr. He was loved by many friends especially his caregiver Elizabeth (Beth) Garrison. He is survived by his three nieces & their husbands, Sherri & Bob Wallauer, Shelly & Alex Dickinson, and Gia & Scott Hill. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral service beginning at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Inurnment will follow in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville.
ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. At the families request in lieu of flowers that donations in memory of Art be made to: /, P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse NY 13220-3049. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2019