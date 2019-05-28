Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Millville - Arthur Peter, 67, of Millville, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia after a brief illness. Raised in Folcroft, Pa., he was a Millville resident since 1969.

Art was a retired manager, working for Kane Steel Co. for over 35 years. He was a talented carpenter, a devoted family man, and enjoyed traveling with his wife, Marrolyn, of 46 years. He spent his retirement camping with family and friends and cherishing his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Marrolyn , nee Pelechaty; son: Jim Peter; daughter: Melanie Errickson (David); sister: Kathy Peter; sisters in law: Betteann Udalovas (Serge) and Carol Nardone (Donald); grandchildren: Alison, Jessica, Madison, Cooper, Emilee and Dalton; several nieces and nephews; Art was predeceased by his son: Bret Peter; parents: Henry and Elsie and In-laws: Marrol and Evelyn Pelechaty.

Private services will held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 28, 2019
