Arthur W. Zellers
Millville - Arthur W. Zellers, 92, of Millville, passed away peacefully at the Cumberland Manor after an extended illness. Art was born in Millville and was a lifelong resident.
He was an Army veteran during WW II, serving as a PFC.
Art worked in his father gas station and became owner and operator when his father died. He had been involved with the Zellers Service Station for over 65 years.
Art was an avid and skilled pinochle player and he enjoyed playing at the Millville Senior Center on S. Second St.
Per Art's request, services and burial will be private.
Written condolences may be sent to [email protected], www.rocapshannon.com or snjtoday.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 5, 2019