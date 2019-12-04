|
|
Arthur Woodward
Pittsgrove Twp - Arthur Woodward, 88, of Pittsgrove Twp. passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Genesis-Millville Center.
Born in Bridgeton to the late Joseph Woodward and Alma Shinn Woodward, he was the husband of Josephine Garrison Woodward. Arthur had lived in Pittsgrove Twp. since the 1960's and prior to that he had lived in Bridgeton.
Before his retirement, Arthur had worked as a supervisor for Corning Glass in Barrington for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during peacetime. In his free time, Arthur enjoyed playing darts and going to baseball games with his family.
He is survived by; his wife, Josephine Woodward of Pittsgrove Twp.; his sister, Carolyn Martorana of Deerfield Twp.; his daughter-in-law, Virginia Halter of Vineland and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by; a son Robert A. Woodward, Sr.; his sister, Sara Myers and a great-grandson, Chris Woodward.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Saturday, December 7th at 10 AM. Interment will take place at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Twp. Visitations will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening, December 6th from 6 PM to 8 PM and on Saturday, December 7th from 9 AM to 10 AM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019