Artie Bailey
Port Elizabeth - Artie Bailey 88, of Port Elizabeth died Thursday April 30, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Cumberland, NJ. Born in Millville, NJ she was the daughter of the late John and Martha Brown Hawn and the wife of the late John M. Bailey. Artie was formerly of Millville and resided in Port Elizabeth for over 60 years.
She owned Bailey's Seafood in Port Elizabeth with her late husband for many years. She was a member of the Cumberland United Methodist Church. Artie enjoyed her monthly luncheons with her fellow classmates and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Jodi Shaw (Bill), John M. Bailey (Kathy), and James E. Bailey (Barbara), sister, Martha Jane Pedrick, 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Due to the Executive Order from the Governor, services will be held privately for the family at Cumberland Methodist Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020