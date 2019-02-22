Services
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
Millville - Ashley Nicole Pierce, 30, of Millville passed away suddenly in the early morning hours of Monday, February 18, 2019 at the home of her mother.

She leaves behind her son, Keenan "KJ" Rodriguez, Jr. and her companion, Keenan Rodriguez, Sr. Ashley was the daughter of Stephanie Halter Winrow (Sean) and Warren "Fish" Pierce, Jr., the granddaughter of Roseann Spatola Halter and the late Stephen A. Halter, Sr. and Mary Pierce and the late Warren "Buz" Pierce, Sr. Additional survivors include her sister, Brittany Halter, Uncle Steve and his son, Jalon, Aunt Serena and her children, Nicholas and Danny Jr., two half-sisters, Chloe Pierce and Keileesha Clay, a half-brother, Warren Pierce, III, Karen and Edwardo Rodriguez, Jr., to whom she was like a daughter, and many other relatives.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ashley's visitation on Monday afternoon February 25th from 12 Noon until 2 o'clock at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St. in Bridgeton.

Final services and burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

For a more complete obituary, please go to freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
