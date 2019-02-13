|
Ashley M. Lynch
Bridgeton - Ashley M. Lynch, 39, of Bridgeton passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Born in Bridgeton to Michael W. Lynch and Mary Jane Lambert Bacon, she was the companion of Curt Morgan. Ashley had been a Bridgeton resident all of her life.
She had been previously employed at the former SJ Regional Medical Center (Inspira) in Vineland as a Unit Clerk for over 15 years. In her free time she enjoyed playing cards and hanging out with the Bridgeton Midget Football League friends and family group. Ashley also loved spending time with her dogs Dakota, Tank and Roscoe.
She is survived by; three sons, Justin Virgillo and his fiance Kacie Cruse of Bridgeton, Tyler Lynch and Ashton Lynch of Bridgeton; her mother, Mary Jane "Inky" Bacon and her husband, Tom of Millville; her father, Michael Lynch and his wife, Jeannie of Mays Landing; her long-time companion Curt Morgan of Bridgeton; her grandmother, Betty Jane Knipe; her granddaughter, Elena May Virgillo; two brothers, Phil Lynch and his wife, Sue of Marlton and Michael and his wife, Wendy of Pittman; two sisters, Jessica Hulitt and her husband, Bill of Millville and Corey Lynch of Port Elizabeth and a host of other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bill Knipe.
Funeral Services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Friday, February 15th at 3 PM. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 1 PM to 3 PM prior to the services. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Ashley's memory to a . Written condolences can be
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 13, 2019