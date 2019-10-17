|
|
Assunta "Susie" Wright
Vineland - Assunta "Susie" Wright, age 99 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home, Vineland.
Born on October 29, 1919 in Vineland, to the late Pasquale and Mary (Moffa) Yacovelli, she was a graduate of Vineland High School with the Class of 1940. Sue joined the United States Army on June 23, 1944 and was stationed at Camp Kilmore in north Jersey as a member of 4200 SCU, Private First Class, until her Honorable discharge in May of 1946. During her lifetime, she was employed as a seamstress at Hoover and Sons Clothing in Minotola, NJ. Later in her career, Sue worked as a foster grandmother at the Frank Tejeras Preschool in Vineland. Sue loved to craft, paint and write poetry. She was always making blankest, dolls, videos and scrapbooks for her children and grandchildren. Her greatest joy came from sharing time with her children and grandchildren.
Assunta was predeceased by her husband Charles A. Wright in 1993, her daughter Alice Cantoni and by her grandson Edward Cantoni Jr. Along with 2 sisters; Ann Yacovelli and Rose DiFranceso and 5 brothers; Frank, Sam, Joe, Mike and Albert Yacovelli.
Assunta is survived by her 9 loving and devoted children. 6 daughters; Linda Wettstien (Ron), Kathy Toliver (Doug), Susan Stowe (Walt), Sharon Michaels (Lee), Terry Smiley (Mike Marciano) and Karyn Stonehouse (Gina Guidetti) and 3 sons; Charles Wright (Nancy), Robert Wright (Yolanda) and Eddie Wright (Linda). She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 21st at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ, with Rev. Karen W. Bernhardt officiating. Interment will follow the service at Friendship Cemetery, Buena. Family and friends may gather on Monday from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Assunta, to the Veterans Memorial Home, 524 NW Blvd. Vineland, NJ 08360, would be appreciated.
A special thank you to Rosemary Serbeck and Toni Williams along with Robyn Reed and Ruth Pangburn for caring for Sue over the last years of her life.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019