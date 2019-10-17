Services
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Assunta Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Assunta "Susie" Wright


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Assunta "Susie" Wright Obituary
Assunta "Susie" Wright

Vineland - Assunta "Susie" Wright, age 99 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home, Vineland.

Born on October 29, 1919 in Vineland, to the late Pasquale and Mary (Moffa) Yacovelli, she was a graduate of Vineland High School with the Class of 1940. Sue joined the United States Army on June 23, 1944 and was stationed at Camp Kilmore in north Jersey as a member of 4200 SCU, Private First Class, until her Honorable discharge in May of 1946. During her lifetime, she was employed as a seamstress at Hoover and Sons Clothing in Minotola, NJ. Later in her career, Sue worked as a foster grandmother at the Frank Tejeras Preschool in Vineland. Sue loved to craft, paint and write poetry. She was always making blankest, dolls, videos and scrapbooks for her children and grandchildren. Her greatest joy came from sharing time with her children and grandchildren.

Assunta was predeceased by her husband Charles A. Wright in 1993, her daughter Alice Cantoni and by her grandson Edward Cantoni Jr. Along with 2 sisters; Ann Yacovelli and Rose DiFranceso and 5 brothers; Frank, Sam, Joe, Mike and Albert Yacovelli.

Assunta is survived by her 9 loving and devoted children. 6 daughters; Linda Wettstien (Ron), Kathy Toliver (Doug), Susan Stowe (Walt), Sharon Michaels (Lee), Terry Smiley (Mike Marciano) and Karyn Stonehouse (Gina Guidetti) and 3 sons; Charles Wright (Nancy), Robert Wright (Yolanda) and Eddie Wright (Linda). She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 21st at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ, with Rev. Karen W. Bernhardt officiating. Interment will follow the service at Friendship Cemetery, Buena. Family and friends may gather on Monday from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Assunta, to the Veterans Memorial Home, 524 NW Blvd. Vineland, NJ 08360, would be appreciated.

A special thank you to Rosemary Serbeck and Toni Williams along with Robyn Reed and Ruth Pangburn for caring for Sue over the last years of her life.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Assunta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now