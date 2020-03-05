|
Audrey Moore Johnson
West Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Audrey Moore Johnson passed away on February 2, 2020. She was born in Dividing Creek, NJ to Raymond and Louise Moore on March 31, 1936.
Audrey was raised in Millville and attended Millville schools. She was married to Boyd Gillen of Millville until his passing in 1982.
She leaves three children, Joyce Bingham of Fairton, NJ (Dane), Jean DePoe of Hardeeville, SC (Leonard) and Glen Gillen (Erika) of PA from that marriage. She also leaves five grandchildren, Andrew Bingham, Katy Cheesman, Shawn DePoe, Tracy Valerio and Shelby Kreutzberg and five great-grandchildren. Audrey was married to George Burnett until his death in 1989. She was predeceased by her brother, Raymond Moore, Jr., sisters, Miriam Glover, Verna Homan and Eleanor Herdman, She leaves two sisters, Louise Sherman and Edith Burns. Audrey married Alan Johnson of Millville in 1990 and they shared their golden years together, very devoted to each other. She leaves two step-children and four step-grandchildren from this union.
Audrey enjoyed shopping for and restoring antiques in her younger days and when she and Alan retired to Florida, she was known for her magnificent succulent gardens.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020