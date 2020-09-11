Audrey Slomin



Vineland - Audrey M. (nee Levesque) Slomin, age 86, of Vineland, passed away Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center following an extended illness. She was the wife of Donald S. Slomin and they celebrated 63 years of marriage on August 24th. She was born in Nashua, NH, and was the daughter of the late Lionel and Elizabeth Levesque. Audrey graduated from Clayton High School and lived in Vineland most of her life.



Audrey and her husband started a craft business in 1970 on Delsea Dr. in Vineland known as Audrey's Creative Crafts. She was a very talented artist and crafter who loved painting and beading. Often customers called her Miss Audrey and appreciated her help and professionalism. They served the Cumberland County area for 35 years, but in 2005 they decided it was time to retire.



Mrs. Slomin was a self-professed animal lover, an avid and eclectic reader, and loved flowers and gardening. She enjoyed annual family vacations to Tennessee where her and her family would visit Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg and Great Smokey Mountains National Park.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Donald W. Slomin and his wife Linda of Millville, one daughter, Lisa Saul and her husband Chris of Hopewell Township, three grandchildren, Katie Slomin, Alli Saul and Christopher Saul Jr. and one great grandson, Kai Slomin. She is also survived by her only sister, Pauline Simione and her husband Frank, who live in Vineland. Besides her parents, Audrey was predeceased by her son, David L. Slomin, who died in 2011.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Wednesday morning September 16th at 11 o'clock.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday evening, September 15th from 6:00 to 8:00 at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton.



A private graveside will be held at the Cumberland County Veteran's Cemetery in Hopewell Township. Pastor David L. Strope of the West Park United Methodist Church will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Funny Farm Rescue Animal Sanctuary, 6908 Railroad Blvd, Mays Landing, NJ 08330.



CDC guidelines for the Corona Virus will be followed.









