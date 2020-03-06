Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Aurea Esther Hernandez

Aurea Esther Hernandez Obituary
Aurea Esther Hernandez

Our beloved mother, Aurea Esther Hernandez, passed peacefully on March 05, 2020, at the age of 80. Born in Utuado, Puerto Rico on July 04, 1939, she lived a life fully devoted to her children and grandchildren. In 1984, she moved to the US and thrived as a single mother of four, while working at De Rossi and Sons until her retirement.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family. She was an avid member of the YMCA where she exercised daily.

She is survived by her son, Ismael Nieves and his wife, Heidi Nieves, and their children, Isabella and Elora; her daughter, Rebecca Zaracko and her son, Stjepen; her daughter, Rosita Zaracko; her daughter, Liza Z. Santiago and her husband, Heriberto Santiago Jr.

She was loved by many, with whom she enjoyed spending time during her living years. Her wish was for her loved ones to see her in life and not in death.

Our family will hold a private burial at Media Cemetery in Media, PA. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
