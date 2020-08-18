"Larry" Aurelio A. Cerasoli
Vineland - "Larry" Aurelio A. Cerasoli passed away peacefully Friday, August 14, 2020, at the age of 79. Born in Camden, Larry was a longtime resident of Vineland. He was employed as a quality manager for Owens Illinois, Vineland.
Devoted father of Aurielo Cerasoli, Nicholas Cerasoli (Barbara) and Ronald Cerasoli (Shari). Loving grandfather of Tyler, Douglas and Anna. Also survived by several brothers and sisters.
Relatives and friends may pay respects to the family Thursday morning from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 at Jesus, The Good Shepherd Parish, St Joseph Church, Beverly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
