Aurelio "El Flaco" "Chiquin" Marrero
1948 - 2020
Aurelio "Chiquin" "El Flaco" Marrero

Aurelio "Chiquin" "El Flaco" Marrero, 72 of Vineland, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Bishop McCarthy Residence, Vineland.

Born in Corozal, Puerto Rico on March 3, 1948, he lived in New York and then moved to Vineland.

Aurelio worked at the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City and Bellco Glass. He enjoyed playing bingo with his sisters and visiting the casinos.

He is predeceased by his wife, Eva Cruz and 2 brothers, Raymond L. Marrero and Elmercia Marrero.

Aurelio is survived by 5 children, Haydee, Aurelio, Jr, Rolando, Liza and Adrian Marrero; 7 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Flor Cosme (Orlando) and Florentina "Doris" Martin (Francisco) and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm and again on Monday from 10am to 11am, followed by funeral services at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
NOV
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
