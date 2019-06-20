Services
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Temple
30 MLK Jr. Way
Bridgeton, NJ
Vineland - Avril (Scottman) Michael Bartley, 65, son of Kathleen (Evans) Bartley and the late Sidney Bartley, departed this life on Monday, June 10, at his home in Vineland.

Mr. Bartley was born in Manchester Jamaica, WI. and moved here 32 years ago. He was a retired wielder having been employed by Kirk Pipe Hammonton, NJ. He was a member of Voice of Holiness Church Millville.

In addition to his mother he leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife Margery (Williams) Bartley; a son Joshua Bartley; siblings Pastor Hopeton Bartley, Courtney Bartley, Jene Ricketts, Audrey Morrison and Claudette Edwards; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Service will be 11am Saturday June 22, 2019 at Union Baptist Temple. 30 MLK Jr. Way, Bridgeton; viewing 9am-11am. Internment will be in Laurel Lawn Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 20, 2019
