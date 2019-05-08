Services
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
Liturgy
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
Resources
Bailey Sutton Obituary
Bailey Sutton

MIllville - Bailey "Bill" Sutton, age 67 of Millville, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. Bill enjoyed fishing, gardening, and working in the yard. He was predeceased by his son William and a sister Anna.

Bill is survived by his wife of 37 years, Loretta Schabowsky Sutton; son, Daniel; daughter, Loretta Jones and her husband William; granddaughters, Madison and Jazmine Jones; siblings, Johnny, Jeannie, and Michael; brother in law Stanley Schabowsky and sister in law Donna Grone and husband Patrick; mother-in-law, Agnes Schabowsky, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing Friday evening from 6 PM to 8 PM and Saturday morning from 9 AM to 10 AM at the Barr Funeral Home, 2104 E. Main Street in Millville. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 10AM Saturday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in The Daily Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019
