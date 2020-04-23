|
Balam Turner Jr.
Landisville - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Balam Turner Jr, "Jit" 79 of Landisville, NJ who passed away at home on April 21, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born in Wildwood, NJ on March 16, 1941.
He was a veteran of the United States Army as Private First Class.
Jit worked as a truck driver for Vinci's trucking, located in Woodbine, NJ for over 20 years, where he also resided for over 30 years.
Jit was an avid Eagle's Fan and enjoyed watching his Westerns!
He is survived by his ex-wife, Vivian Dower; children, Phillip Warner and Veronica Turner-Moore; Sister, Lana Kent; 7 grandchildren and 12 greatgrandchildren; caring friend, Gloria Mercado and a host of adored nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Veterans Haven of Hammonton for being an answered prayer when Jit needed it the most! Memorial donations may be sent to Veteran's Haven, 301 Spring Garden Road, Hammonton NJ 08037.
Balam will forever be in our hearts! "We love you Daddy!"
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020