Barbara A. Bard
Upper Deerfield Twp. - Barbara A. Bard, 77, of Upper Deerfield Twp. passed away at her home under the care of hospice and her family on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Born in Raleigh, West Virginia to the late Herman Johnson and Annie Mae Logan Johnson, she was the wife of the late Raymond Clifford Bard. Barbara had been a resident of Upper Deerfield for the past 10 years. She moved to Long Island, NY at age 16 and later lived in Pittsburgh for a few years. She was a resident of Bridgeton until 2010.
Prior to her retirement, Barbara had worked for Kimble Glass Co. in Vineland for about 20 years. She had been previously employed at Murbecks Textile Co. in Bridgeton and Theber Sewing Co. in Bridgeton. She was a founding member of Crusaders for Christ Ministries in Bridgeton. In her free time, Barbara enjoyed catering, baking wedding cakes, making floral arrangements, gardening and interior design. Her family described her as a great cook known for her rolls and punch bowl truffles.
She is survived by six children, Trina Renee Bard of Mays Landing, Paul Bard of Mays Landing, Raymond Bard, Jr. of Bridgeton, Donna Alexander of Upper Deerfield Twp., Barbara Bard-Jackson of Bridgeton and William Bard of Camden; her sisters, Maxine Wright of NY and Alberta Earling of Vineland; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Clifford Bard, Sr.; a sister, Jean Logan; and a brother William McKinley Johnson.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Upper Deerfield Twp. - Barbara A. Bard, 77, of Upper Deerfield Twp. passed away at her home under the care of hospice and her family on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Born in Raleigh, West Virginia to the late Herman Johnson and Annie Mae Logan Johnson, she was the wife of the late Raymond Clifford Bard. Barbara had been a resident of Upper Deerfield for the past 10 years. She moved to Long Island, NY at age 16 and later lived in Pittsburgh for a few years. She was a resident of Bridgeton until 2010.
Prior to her retirement, Barbara had worked for Kimble Glass Co. in Vineland for about 20 years. She had been previously employed at Murbecks Textile Co. in Bridgeton and Theber Sewing Co. in Bridgeton. She was a founding member of Crusaders for Christ Ministries in Bridgeton. In her free time, Barbara enjoyed catering, baking wedding cakes, making floral arrangements, gardening and interior design. Her family described her as a great cook known for her rolls and punch bowl truffles.
She is survived by six children, Trina Renee Bard of Mays Landing, Paul Bard of Mays Landing, Raymond Bard, Jr. of Bridgeton, Donna Alexander of Upper Deerfield Twp., Barbara Bard-Jackson of Bridgeton and William Bard of Camden; her sisters, Maxine Wright of NY and Alberta Earling of Vineland; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Clifford Bard, Sr.; a sister, Jean Logan; and a brother William McKinley Johnson.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.