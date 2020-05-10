|
|
Barbara (Perry) Adams
On Friday May 8th, 2020, Barbara passed away surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Vineland, NJ and lived in Port Norris all of her life. She was born to the late State Trooper, Joseph Perry and Amelia Mildred Nicoli. Waiting in Heaven for her is her beloved husband Edward L. Adams Sr. [Jellybean], and her cherished son Robert F. Adams. She is survived by 2 sons who she adored: Edward L. Adams Jr., and wife Kelli, and Fredrick J. Adams and wife Sheila. Not having any brothers or sisters, she was thrilled to have 9 grandchildren: Christie and husband Jeff, Elizabeth and husband Rick, Bobbi Jo and husband Declan, Wesley and wife Kiersten, Edward and wife Lauren, Rachel, Fredrick, Devyn, and Hunter; and 11 great-grandchildren: Sarah, Jeffrey, Patrick, Kali, Ava, Grace, Dane, Isabelle, Emily, Lucy and Olivia. She is also survived by two dear cousins, Sally Dickenson, and Joan and Bill Hulitt. Barbara loved traveling with her husband Edward, cooking dinners for her family and was an extraordinary artist. She often used her hometown as her muse. She also taught the beginners class at the Port Norris Sunday school for many years as well. In 2016, she was honored as one of Port Norris's living legends by the Port Norris Historical Society.
Graveside services will be held privately for the immediate family in Haleyville Cemetery. To email condolences and or tributes please visit hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Memorial donations may be made to Bayada Hospice 603 N. Broad St. Suite 301 Woodbury, NJ 08096.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020