Barbara Ann Klenk
Upper Deerfieldb Twp. - Barbara Ann Klenk, 59, of Upper Deerfield Township passed away at her home under the care of her family and hospice on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Born in Millville, she was the daughter of Dora Egbert Burt of Fairton and the late John Burt and was the wife of Robert W. Klenk, Jr. She had been a resident of Upper Deerfield Township for 25 years and had lived in Bridgeton and Fairton prior to that.
Barbara had previously been employed as a Teacher's Aide at Cumberland Regional High School and at the Seabrook Schools. She attended the Victory Assembly of God Church in Pittsgrove.
She deeply loved her family and especially her grandchildren, trips to the casinos and flower gardening at her home. Barbara also loved to cook, especially preparing for the holidays that she always celebrated with the family at her home.
In addition to her husband Robert and her mother, Dora, she is survived by her children, Kristopher Burt, Sr., Robert W. Klenk, III and Faran Klenk all of Upper Deerfield Township; four grandchildren, Kristopher Burt, Jr., Madison, Samuel and Autumn Burt; three brothers, John "Jackie" Burt of Fairton, Steven Burt of Pittsgrove and Daniel Burt of Cedarville; a sister, Diane Burt of Fairton and several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a celebration of Barbara's life at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Township. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
