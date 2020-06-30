Barbara Ann Riley
Millville - Barbara Ann (D'Anna) Riley age 63 of Millville, passed away, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, PA after a brief illness.
Barbara is survived by her husband Brian Riley; her daughter Holly Wilson; two sisters, Ruth Ann D'Anna and Patty Brick; and one niece Rachel.
Born in Millville to the late Russell and Helen (Bennett) D'Anna, she graduated from Millville High School, attended Camden County College, and she was a life long resident.
She was a Licensed Optician for over 40 years, working for Charles Marley Optical, where she later became President of the business and recently retired. She was currently working for Lens Crafters in Mays Landing, where she had worked for the past 13 years.
Barbara was a member of the Optician Association of New Jersey since 1982. She was also a member of the Millville Woman's Club TEAM Department, and a former member of the Millville Chamber of Commerce.
Barbara enjoyed going to the beach, traveling, especially to the islands, her cats, Tabby and Lucy, and spending time with her family and friends.
A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in The Parish of All Saints, Buck and Depot Streets, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 9 to 10:40 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Burial will be in Laurel Lawn Cemetery, Bridgeton. Please remember to practice social distancing while in the funeral home, church and at the cemetery. Also, masks are required in the funeral home and church at all times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Barbara Riley may be made to the Abramson Cancer Center Development Office, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Barbara Riley may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
