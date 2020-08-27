Barbara Carman
Barbara Carman (nee Tarnowski) "Basia" passed away suddenly on August 23, 2020 due to a tragic automobile accident.
Barbara was born on May 11, 1948 in Amberg, Germany to the late Waclaw Tarnowski and the late Marianne Tarnowski (nee Chmiela). She attended school in Germany throughout the first grade. Her family immigrated to the United States in 1953 and initially settled in Seabrook NJ where they developed friendships of many other Polish families having also immigrated to the United States. Barbara's parents built a home on Parvins Mill Road in Bridgeton, NJ where she grew up, made childhood memories and attended school. She, her parents and siblings were members of The Polish National Alliance and celebrated their heritage by attending Polkas, picnics and trips with the organization. Barbara graduated from Bridgeton High School with high honors and obtained a two year college scholarship for mathematics.
She worked as an agent for Bruce Trimble State Farm for many years and was known to be a dedicated employee. She retired May 2019 and looked forward to more free time doing the things she loved. Most recently she did some part time work for Veterans Memorial Middle School in Vineland, NJ.
Barbara loved reading and was happy to be at the beach or poolside with a good book. Barbara loved going to the gym, especially getting together with her "Gym Gang". Her husband whom she often referred to as "Frankie Doodle" will miss his "Barbie Doll" the most. They spent many years together making cherished memories and always looked forward to their times spent on Frank Jr. and Anita's boat celebrating their anniversary each year. She will be remembered for her zest of life and good nature. She was a fun loving spirit with a heart of gold who was loved by many. Words cannot merely express the beautiful soul she was.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Frank Carman Sr. of Buena NJ; son, Bruce Henry of Buena NJ; sister, Jadwiga Taylor of Vineland NJ; sister, Sherrie Jacob (Pete) of Newark DE; step son, Frank Carman Jr. (Anita) of Kent Narrows MD; step daughter, Bonnie Redkoles (John) of Pilesgrove NJ; step daughter, Stephanie Davis (Teddy) of Egg Harbor Twp NJ; nephew, Jody Anderson Jr. (April) and niece, Jordan Anderson of Bridgeton NJ; nephew, Josh Taylor (Amanda) of Newfield NJ; niece, Mary DiLuzio, niece, Emily Gressman and nephew, Louie DiLuzio of Ocean City NJ; seven step grandchildren and five step great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Cecylia Kenyon.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 4pm to 5pm with a memorial service to follow at 5pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
