Barbara D. Wallace
Vineland - Barbara D. Wallace (nee Farrar), 85, of Vineland, NJ passed away quietly at home on Sunday morning September 13, 2020. Mrs. Wallace was born in Texas, and had resided in Missouri & Pennsylvania prior to moving to Vineland in 2003. Barbara was pre-deceased by her husband Rolla Wallace, daughter's Cheryl & Linda, step son's Billy & Rolla.
Before retiring, Barbara was employed at Mansfield University. She had previously been employed by Air Shields and Plastic Enterprises which manufactured vinyl records for Motown Record Company. Barbara also performed home sales selling Tupperware, Avon & Dutch Maid Clothing Co. She attended Calvary Chapel and enjoyed the Thursday morning Ladies Bible Study.
Barbara is survived by her son & daughter in-law; Gary & Lisa Crager, Stepson: Bruce Wallace & wife Karen, Step daughter's in-law; Donna & Marie Wallace, son in-law; Wade Bobar, 11 Grandchildren & many Great Grandchildren
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Thursday Sept 17th at the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Trench Road, Bridgeton, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Chapel, 4630 Mays Landing Rd., Vineland, NJ 08361. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com