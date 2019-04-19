Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Eldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Eldridge


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Eldridge Obituary
Barbara Eldridge

Franklinville - Barbara A. (McClintock) Eldridge, 79, Franklinville, NJ formerly of EHT, went to be with the Lord on Sunday April 14, 2019. Barbara was born in Camden, NJ on September 12, 1939. Barbara worked in the casino industry in Atlantic City from 1980 until her retirement in 2012. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her cat Brutus, feeding the birds and squirrels and taking walks on the Ocean City boardwalk. She is survived by her daughters, Robin Bishop (Brian) of Franklinville, NJ and Peggy Shinn (Tim) of McIntosh, FL; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. Barbara was predeceased by her husband William Eldridge; daughter Brenda Lane; mother Margaret Fritzscha; brother Raymond McClintock and her sister Diane Wooton. A funeral home visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Head Of The River Cemetery, Estell Manor. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now