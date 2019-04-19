|
|
Barbara Eldridge
Franklinville - Barbara A. (McClintock) Eldridge, 79, Franklinville, NJ formerly of EHT, went to be with the Lord on Sunday April 14, 2019. Barbara was born in Camden, NJ on September 12, 1939. Barbara worked in the casino industry in Atlantic City from 1980 until her retirement in 2012. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her cat Brutus, feeding the birds and squirrels and taking walks on the Ocean City boardwalk. She is survived by her daughters, Robin Bishop (Brian) of Franklinville, NJ and Peggy Shinn (Tim) of McIntosh, FL; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. Barbara was predeceased by her husband William Eldridge; daughter Brenda Lane; mother Margaret Fritzscha; brother Raymond McClintock and her sister Diane Wooton. A funeral home visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Head Of The River Cemetery, Estell Manor. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 19, 2019