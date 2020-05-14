|
Barbara Fleetwood
Absecon - Barbara Fleetwood, 84, of Absecon, and formerly of Millville, went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2020, at the Preferred Care Retirement Home in Absecon, after an extended illness. Born in Millville, Barbara had lived in Millville her entire life, prior to moving into the retirement home.
Barbara had worked for Wheaton Industries for 42 years, working in carton assembly and then as a packer. She was a member of the Glory Tabernacle Church.
Barbara enjoyed traveling and going to the Shore. She also was a member of the Millville Elks Lodge #580, and always enjoyed the time she spent with her friends at the local Elks Lodge.
She is survived by: very good friends, Beverly and Arthur Armstead; nieces, Barbara Raines, Patti Takita, Kimberly Mastrabouno (John), Dawn Chisholm (Steve); nephew, Allen Anderson II (Lois).
With the overall concern surrounding Covid 19 and in accordance with executive order #107, graveside services will be held privately at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020