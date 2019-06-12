|
Barbara Hacker
Marlton - Barbara Elaine (Skilowitz) Hacker, of Marlton, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019, at her home. Barbara was born in Bridgeton, NJ to the late Jack & Frances Skilowitz, where she remained a longtime resident before settling in the Marlton area. Barbara was a graduate of Vineland High School and was a member of the French Club. She was a terrific homemaker, an excellent cook, a wonderful wife, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sibling and aunt. Barbara was an avid reader and her favorite hobby was shopping. She enjoyed her summers in Sea Isle City, NJ. She is survived by her husband, Joel Hacker; son & daughter-in-law, Howard & Barbara Hacker; grandchildren, Madison, Jessica & Rachael; brother, Mark Skilowitz; sister & husband Adrienne & Jules Meisel and her nieces & nephews, Lisa, Alan, Adam, Jessica & Jason. A graveside service and burial will be held today at 1:00 pm from Alliance Cemetery, 970 Gershal Ave, Norma. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 12, 2019