Vineland - Barbara M. Becker (nee Frost), 77, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Wednesday afternoon March 20, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ after an extended illness. Mrs. Becker was born in Toronto, CA and has resided in Vineland since 1949. She was the daughter of the late Frederich R. & Barbara B. (Shaw) Frost. She was also predeceased by her husband of 53 yrs. VPD Captain (Ret) Arthur T. Becker who died in 2014 and her daughter Louise Roslatov in 2018.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She regularly bowled and loved playing Bingo. She was very active and enjoyed participating in the many events held at the Veterans Memorial Home.

She is survived by her Son; Dr. Louis Becker & wife Loretta, grandchildren; Nicole & Jonathan Roslatov, Christopher, Sean & Brian Becker, Brother; Kenneth R. Frost & wife Marie A.

A private family service will be conducted with burial in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the "Activities Fund" N.J. Veterans Memorial Home, 524 N.W. Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
