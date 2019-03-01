|
Barbara M. Ray
Woodbury - Barbara Margaret Ray was born in 1938 in Woodbury, NJ to the late Margaret & Watson Dean. She was raised in Vineland, NJ and after many years returned to Vineland to make her life here.
Barbara was an honors graduate of Vineland High School. She went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in Psychology at Gettysburg College and her advanced degrees at Purdue University.
Barbara worked tirelessly to further and fulfill the needs of literally hundreds of students, especially those with special needs. After her return to South Jersey she worked with several schools, Holly Shores Girl Scout Council and for many years the Cumberland County College. Barbara was an avid lover of animals and supported their causes tirelessly.
Barbara is survived by her sister Susan Feder, Cousins; Malcolm, Mary and Kathleen as well as many faithful friends.
A memorial service will follow at a later date. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the . To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 1, 2019