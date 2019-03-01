Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara M. Ray


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara M. Ray Obituary
Barbara M. Ray

Woodbury - Barbara Margaret Ray was born in 1938 in Woodbury, NJ to the late Margaret & Watson Dean. She was raised in Vineland, NJ and after many years returned to Vineland to make her life here.

Barbara was an honors graduate of Vineland High School. She went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in Psychology at Gettysburg College and her advanced degrees at Purdue University.

Barbara worked tirelessly to further and fulfill the needs of literally hundreds of students, especially those with special needs. After her return to South Jersey she worked with several schools, Holly Shores Girl Scout Council and for many years the Cumberland County College. Barbara was an avid lover of animals and supported their causes tirelessly.

Barbara is survived by her sister Susan Feder, Cousins; Malcolm, Mary and Kathleen as well as many faithful friends.

A memorial service will follow at a later date. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the . To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now