Barbara Reinhardt
Vineland - Barbara Reinhardt, of Vineland, passed away at age 89 at Inspira Medical Center on May 13, 2019.
Barbara was the daughter of the late Ralph and Elsie (Cramer) Tolbert and was married to Joseph Reinhardt for over 60 years. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph, her son Alan, her brothers Ralph and Bye and by her sister Norma. Barbara is survived by her son Glenn Reinhardt, daughter-in-law Beth Whitehead and her husband Kevin and by her niece Susan Griffen.
Prior to her retirement, Barbara worked as an executive secretary at Boardwalk Associates of Atlantic City, NJ. She was a member of the Woman's Club of Vineland for 50 years, where she not only served locally in many capacities, including as President, Barbara also served on the state board of the New Jersey Federation of Woman's Clubs as a District Vice President. Barbara and her husband Joe enjoyed traveling together. She enjoyed gardening and playing bridge, and was a member of the Garden Club and many bridge clubs. Barbara was an excellent cook and loved to entertain her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20th at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Pastor Beth Ealie officiating. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Family and friends will be received on Monday morning from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Barbara may be made to the Vineland Woman's Club, PO Box 61 Vineland, NJ 08362.
Condolences to the family may be shared at www.wbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 16, 2019