Barbara Ruth Sheppard Pelikan
Greensboro, NC - Barbara Ruth Sheppard Pelikan, 78, passed away peacefully January 22, 2020,at her home in Greensboro, NC with her husband by her side. She was born in Philadelphia January 10, 1942.
Barbara was a loving wife, a great mother and a caring grandmother. She was an awesome homemaker and cook. She enjoyed baking -especially Christmas cookies- and making dolls. She married her husband Ernest on October 6, 1962 and enjoyed 57 years of married life going on cruises, driving with the family across country and traveling to Europe. And she loved working with kids - serving as a Cub Scout den mother and a Sunday school teacher. It is rumored that she picked her husband Ernie based on his brand new blue Chevy convertible at the Vineland, NJ Drag Strip.
Barbara is survived by her husband Ernest of Greensboro and two sons - James (Susanne) of Cedarburg, WI and Randolph (Donna) of Greensboro. Also surviving -Grandchildren John, David, Kaleigh and Jacob of Wisconsin and Lukas and Kaitlyn of Greensboro, Sisters Judith Buscemi of Virginia Beach, VA, Donna (Robert) McKeon of Buena, NJ and Debra (Robert) Karen of Millville, NJ, Uncles Robert Pelikan of Franklinville, NJ, Frances (Betty) Sliwinski of Ocala, FL and Aunt Marlene (Richard) Sees of Franklinville, NJ.
She was predeceased by an infant daughter Susan Lynn and son Ernest II and her mother and father Margaret Sheppard Castellari and Martin John Sheppard who died on Iwo Jima during World War II.
A memorial service will be held in the spring at Olivet Methodist Church in Pittsgrove, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions in Barbara's memory to the , 401 Hawthorne Lane, Suite 110 #298, Charlotte, NC 28204 or the American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter Street #150, Charlotte, NC 28204 or the .
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020