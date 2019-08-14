Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Woolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara W. Woolf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara W. Woolf Obituary
Barbara W. Woolf

Bridgeton formerly Millville - Barbara W. Woolf, age 91, passed away on Monday at the Cumberland Manor Nursing Home. She was born in Highspire, Pennsylvania and had lived in the South Jersey area for most of her life.

Barbara was a member of the Shekinah Chapter of the Eastern Star, and was a former member of the Presbyterian Church of Millville. Barbara held a Master of Arts Degree, and loved to read. She also was an avid writer and always enjoyed the theatre.

She is survived by: sons, Craig D. Koehler, PhD., and Clarence R. "Lance" Koehler; 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday at 10 AM in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now