Barbara W. Woolf
Bridgeton formerly Millville - Barbara W. Woolf, age 91, passed away on Monday at the Cumberland Manor Nursing Home. She was born in Highspire, Pennsylvania and had lived in the South Jersey area for most of her life.
Barbara was a member of the Shekinah Chapter of the Eastern Star, and was a former member of the Presbyterian Church of Millville. Barbara held a Master of Arts Degree, and loved to read. She also was an avid writer and always enjoyed the theatre.
She is survived by: sons, Craig D. Koehler, PhD., and Clarence R. "Lance" Koehler; 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday at 10 AM in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 14, 2019