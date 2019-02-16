|
Barneta Davis
Millville - Barneta Davis, 95, of Millville and formerly of Port Norris passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at her home under the care of hospice and her family.
Born in Goldsboro, MD to the late Grant Johnson and Eloise Berry Johnson, she was the wife of the late Rudolph Davis. Barneta had been a resident of Millville since 2004 and before that she had lived in Port Norris.
Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by Renoc Corporation in Vineland for over 20 years. Barneta was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Port Norris where she served as clerk, choir member, missionary and taught the Bread of Heaven class. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, singing, baking cakes and reading her bible on a daily basis. Barneta was also recently inducted into the Black Hall of Fame.
She is survived by; her daughter, Jean Y. Cornish-Simpkins of Millville; her sisters, Phyllis Jameson of Millville and Ernestine Camper of Port Norris; her step-brother, Randolph Marshall and his wife, Alice of Port Norris; six grandchildren, John Cornish, III, Gary Cornish, Bruce Cornish, Sheri Cornish-Ackerson, April Cornish and Ricky Sanchez and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by; a granddaughter, Lisa Cornish-Kelly; a step-brother, Rudolph Marshall; five sisters, Mae Forrest, Virginia Jones, Adeline Smith, Mary Johnson and Joyce Sanchez and three brothers, Grant Johnson, Jr., David Johnson and Joseph W. Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, 2411 Memorial Ave., Port Norris on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Haleyville Methodist Cemetery in Commercial Twp. Friends will be received at the church from 9 AM to 11 AM prior to the services.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 16, 2019