Millville - Barry James Blake, age 39 of Millville, passed away suddenly at home.

Barry enjoyed fishing, hunting, other outdoor activities, and playing guitar. He previously did tree work.

Barry is survived by his loving mother, Lottie Blake of Millville, 2 sisters, Jessica Hunsberger and Shelly Blake, both of Millville; 2 brothers, Dustin and Christopher Dixon; 7 children, Tyler, Logan, Nicholas, Cole, and Sierra of Florida; and Dakota and Kaydence of Millville. He is also survived by 3 nieces and nephews and many other family members. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Jane and Harry Blake, Sr.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barry's viewing and funeral service on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Barr Funeral Home 2104 East Main Street in Millville. There will be a viewing from 12 PM to 2 PM followed by the funeral service at 2 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
