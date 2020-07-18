Beatrice Bassetti
Minotola - Beatrice M. (Melini) Bassetti, 94, of Minotola, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Beatrice was the daughter of the late Lewis and Pauline Melini. She is survived by her daughter and compassionate caregiver, Donna Wozunk; daughter Joanne Dalponte & companion George "Corky" Cramer; son Joseph III and wife Sharon Bassetti; grandchildren, Carlo DeMore, Nicole & husband Todd Powers, Andrea Palmieri-Wozunk, Jennifer Sorantino-Dalponte, "Lunch Partner" Jeffrey Dalponte, Joseph Bassetti IV, and Brittny Bassetti; great-grandchildren Cody, Madison, and Mackenzie Powers, Raymond, Andrew, and Catalina Palmieri, Jared Dalponte, Gabriella, and Enzo Sorantino, and lastly Adalyn Bassetti, as well as Kaitlyn Durham and family. She is also survived by her sister Gloria Melini. Beatrice was predeceased by her husband Joseph P. Bassetti Jr., brother Albert "Skeets" Melini, son Patrick "Pinky" DeMore, great-grandson Patrick DeMore Jr. and sons-in-law Louis P. Dalponte and Andrew Wozunk. Funeral Services and burial will be private. At the families request In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Beatrice to: Bankbridge Development Center, Attn: Student Activity Fund, 550 Salina Road, Sewell, NJ 08080. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com