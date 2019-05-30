|
Beatrice E. Wharton
Bridgeton - Beatrice E. Wharton, age 91, departed this life on May 23, 2019 at her residence. Born in Warrington, GA she was the daughter of the late Ben and Pearl (Brooks) Pitts. Coming from Georgia she was a resident of the area since 1948.
She was a member of Union Baptist Temple and formerly employed on the Assembly Line for Merbecks.
She was predeceased by her son Emory Wharton, Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memories her son Raymond Wharton (Willa); daughters, Arlene Dawson and Betty R. Wharton; she raised Kieron and Christina Hicks; brother, George Pitts; sister, Viola Johnson; one grandchild; two great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 1pm Saturday, June 1st at Union Baptist Temple, 30 MLK Jr. Way, Bridgeton; viewing 11am-1pm. Interment: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 30, 2019