Services
Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bridgeton
208 East Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
856-453-1960
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Union Baptist Temple
30 MLK Jr. Way
Bridgeton, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Baptist Temple
30 MLK Jr. Way
Bridgeton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Wharton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice E. Wharton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beatrice E. Wharton Obituary
Beatrice E. Wharton

Bridgeton - Beatrice E. Wharton, age 91, departed this life on May 23, 2019 at her residence. Born in Warrington, GA she was the daughter of the late Ben and Pearl (Brooks) Pitts. Coming from Georgia she was a resident of the area since 1948.

She was a member of Union Baptist Temple and formerly employed on the Assembly Line for Merbecks.

She was predeceased by her son Emory Wharton, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories her son Raymond Wharton (Willa); daughters, Arlene Dawson and Betty R. Wharton; she raised Kieron and Christina Hicks; brother, George Pitts; sister, Viola Johnson; one grandchild; two great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

Service will be 1pm Saturday, June 1st at Union Baptist Temple, 30 MLK Jr. Way, Bridgeton; viewing 11am-1pm. Interment: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bridgeton
Download Now