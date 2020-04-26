Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Dupnock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice M. Dupnock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice M. Dupnock Obituary
Beatrice M. Dupnock

Vineland - Beatrice M. Dupnock (nee Cramer), 90, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Thursday morning April 23, 2020 after being in failing health. Mrs. Dupnock was born in Woodbury, raised in Clayton & was a longtime resident of Dorchester prior to moving to Vineland. She was the wife of the late Andrew Dupnock who died in 1997 and the mother in law of the late Joanie, Jackie & Antoinette Dupnock. She was also pre deceased by her 2 sisters, Flora & Eleanor as well as 2 brothers, Francis & Charles. Bea was a homemaker and fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. She was an avid lover of animals, flowers & gardens. She was a member of the Dorchester U.M. Church.

Bea is survived by her 3 sons; David, Andrew & Ted Dupnock, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, & several nieces & nephews

Private Funeral Services were conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial in the Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the SJ Reg Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -