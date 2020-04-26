|
Beatrice M. Dupnock
Vineland - Beatrice M. Dupnock (nee Cramer), 90, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Thursday morning April 23, 2020 after being in failing health. Mrs. Dupnock was born in Woodbury, raised in Clayton & was a longtime resident of Dorchester prior to moving to Vineland. She was the wife of the late Andrew Dupnock who died in 1997 and the mother in law of the late Joanie, Jackie & Antoinette Dupnock. She was also pre deceased by her 2 sisters, Flora & Eleanor as well as 2 brothers, Francis & Charles. Bea was a homemaker and fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. She was an avid lover of animals, flowers & gardens. She was a member of the Dorchester U.M. Church.
Bea is survived by her 3 sons; David, Andrew & Ted Dupnock, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, & several nieces & nephews
Private Funeral Services were conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial in the Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the SJ Reg Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020