|
|
Beatrice "Bea" Morris
Millville - Beatrice "Bea" Belle (Everingham) Morris, age 95 of Bridgeton, passed away Saturday morning, May 23, 2020 at the Millville Center.
Born in Bridgeton, she graduated from Bridgeton High School, and was a life long resident.
For 35 years, she worked for Owens-Illinois in Bridgeton and retired.
She enjoyed baking, especially cakes and pies, making porcelain dolls, collecting angels, and going to the casinos. Bea and her late husband Charles also loved ballroom dancing.
Beatrice will be sadly missed by her son Steven Morris and wife Darlene of Bridgeton; many nieces and nephews; her best friends, Alice and Russell Johnson; and her fur grand babies, Abby, Sunny and Izzy. She was predeceased by her husband Charles in 2000; her parents; and many brothers and sisters.
Private Graveside Services will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Beatrice Morris may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020