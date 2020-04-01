|
Benedetta "Betty" Fury
Benedetta "Betty" Fury was born on June 5, 1942 in Philadelphia to Providenza and Leonardo Graci. Betty grew up in Richland with her mother, father, and sister.
She resided in East Vineland with her husband of 59 years, Peter George Fury Sr. and spent her life raising her children.
She enjoyed knitting, cooking, baking, making home videos, and anything Disney. Betty was also an important part of her grandchildren's lives.
She was employed by the East Vineland Shoprite for over 30 years. Her customers were just as much family as her own. Betty was loved by everyone that was lucky enough to come into her life.
Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Peter George Fury Sr; two children, Michele Marie Fury and Peter George Fury Jr; her sister, Fran Rovani and husband Victor; two nephews, Victor Rovani Jr. and fiancé Robin, and Brian Rovani and wife Amy with their two children, Hayden and Lincoln; three grandchildren, Krystle Lynn Fury, Kathleen Rose Fury, and Peter George Fury III, and two great-grandchildren, Philip John King III and Belladonna Rose Fury.
A private funeral service for immediate family only will be held on April 3, 2020. All others are invited to view the service on Facebook live under the "Betty Fury Memorial" event page. In lieu of flowers a donation may be sent to the Buena Vista EMS, 4934 Landis Ave, Vineland NJ 08360 or a . Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020