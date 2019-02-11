|
Benjamin Munoz
Vineland - Benjamin Munoz, age 67 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Jefferson Hospice, Stratford, NJ, surrounded by his loving family.
Benny was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Victor and Juana (Rodriguez) Munoz and was a resident of Vineland for most of his life. Benny was well known in the community for his musical talent. He played for many venues including channel 6 ABC and the Landis Theater. He was a member of the New Life Church of Millville and enjoyed sharing time with his family and friends.
Benny is survived by his 3 beloved children, 2 sons; Joel Munoz of Vineland and Daniel Munoz of Orlando, FL. and his daughter Darlene (Munoz) Thomas and her husband Adrian of Vineland. His 4 cherished grandchildren; Brandon Cruz and wife Alina, Daren Munoz, Aniya Thomas and Jaelynn Munoz, all of Vineland. He is also survived by 3 brothers; Albert Munoz and wife Carmen of Tampa, FL., Victor Munoz and wife Iris of Brooklyn, NY and Eluid Munoz and wife Mary of FL. Along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 15th at 11:00 am at the New Life Church, 201 Bluebird Ln. Millville, with Pastor Richard Myers officiating. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery. Family and friends may gather on Thursday Feb. 14th from 6:00-8:00 pm and again on Friday morning from 10:00-11:00 am at the Church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 11, 2019