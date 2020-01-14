Services
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-1311
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Spanish Assembly of God Church
512 S. Third Street
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Spanish Assembly of God Church
512 S. Third Street
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernalda Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernalda Garcia

Bernalda Garcia Obituary
Bernalda Garcia

Just before the sun came up this morning, the love of our lives, our Mother, Bernalda Garcia, transitioned from earth and watched the first sunrise from heaven on January 7, 2020. We had the privilege of holding her hand and telling her how much we loved her as she departed into eternity. As she slipped away, we told her how proud we are of such a loving Mother, and how thankful we are for the life she has lived.

God answered our prayers this morning by relieving her of her suffering. God has been so kind to give us more time to make wonderful memories. We are grateful for the life and love of a mother and our deceased father who planted Christian roots and planted seeds that will bear fruit for generations to come.

Bernalda was born in Utuado, P.R., to the late Pedro and Francisca Marrero. She married the love of her life, Mariano at a church in Newfield, NJ. She was married for 67 years. She leaves behind eight children: Miriam Cordero, Albert Garcia (Martha), Nereida Rodriguez (George), Pedro Garcia (Nancy), Daniel Garcia, Abel Garcia, Elizabeth Merla, Nancy Garcia-Owchariw (Theodor), and 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., at Spanish Assembly of God Church, 512 S. Third Street, Vineland, NJ, 08360. Service will follow at the church at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Siloam Cemetery, Valley Avenue, Vineland, NJ, 08360. Arrangements under the care of Marinellla Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020
