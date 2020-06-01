Bernard Nicholas Van Steyn



Charleston, SC - Bernard Nicholas Van Steyn, 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Bernard, "Brother", was born August 11, 1931 in Vineland, NJ and attended Sacred Heart School. He served in the Air Force as a flight engineer and after 32 years of service retired in 1974 to continue the development of his real estate and rental property business in the Charleston area. He had many hobbies which included volunteering at Cypress Gardens for several years where he became a certified "Master Gardener".



He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Van Steyn (Osborn); parents, Nicholas and Magdalena Van Steyn; sister, Magdalen "Margie" Andaloro; and brother, Nicholas Van Steyn.



Bernard is survived by his wife, June; two daughters, Lori Fox (Van Steyn) and Sharon Bunch (Van Steyn); three granddaughters, Jessica Brown (Bunch), Chelsea Bunch, and Heather Bunch; one great granddaughter, Eliza Brown; four sisters, Clarina Scapellato, Anna Reale (Frank), Elizabeth Negri, and Mary Formisano (John); brother-in-law, Carlo Andaloro; and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services were private and took place in Charleston, SC.









