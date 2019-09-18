|
|
Bernice M. "Patty" Pierce
Bridgeton - Bernice M. "Patty" Pierce, age 71, completed her journey Home on Sunday morning, September 8, 2019, surrounded by family. Her love for God dictated the way she lived her life. She is well known for saying, "I love my God". She knew that He was with her no matter how hard the road or how bleak the outlook. Her faith never wavered and her strength never waned.
Patty was a BHS graduate (Class of 1966) and attended Morgan State, for 2 years. She worked at MetLife for 26 years, several of those as Branch Administrator before working at Enterprise Uniform and eventually Administrative duties at Inspira Medical Center Vineland (Women's Imaging), subsequently retiring in 2011. Through the years though, her focus had always been caring for her family, especially making sure that everyone had meals prepared and our bond was strong. Not a day would go by without a Good Morning phone call, nor a night pass without "Goodnight, God bless you and keep you".
Patty was a member of the United Methodist Women, through which she served as a Missionary to Haiti. While there, she helped to build schools. She adored the Haitian people, saying that she "fell in love with them because they were beautiful people, but nobody gives them a chance". She also helped make school uniforms for the children of Haiti, which would allow them to attend school. Patty had been named Outstanding Young Woman of the Year, for the Jaycees; #1 Employee of the Quarter and also #1 Employee of the Year, while employed at Inspira Medical Center.
Patty lived most of her life in Bridgeton, New Jersey, but resided in California for a short time, while Kenny served in the military. Married for 51 years, Patty would often say that Kenny "is my heart, and I mean that literally. When you love, you love forever."
Patty was many things to many people. She was fiercely loyal and unapologetically honest. We could always count on her to speak her mind, but always with love! She planted seeds of love in each of us that we will cultivate and grow to honor her. She also imparted words of wisdom that will guide us along our paths and most of all she instilled faith that God can and will see us through it all.
Patty loved her family unconditionally and she showed that love without hesitation. She enjoyed cooking for her family, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A house full of love, laughter and chatter brought her so much joy. She always loved sitting outside soaking up the warmth of the sun.
Patty is predeceased by father, James E. Hands, Sr.; mother, Margaret Bernice Hands; brothers, Eugene B. Sammons, James H. Ridgeway, Jr., Arthur Ridgeway and William A. Ridgeway, Sr. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Kenneth E. Pierce; son, Darren E. Pierce (Shannon); daughter, Jennifer L. Pierce; sister, Connie E. Pierce; brother, James E. Hands, Jr. (Ruth); godson, Fred E. Pierce, Jr. (Kelly); 8 grandchildren, Ismael J. Pierce, Jessica L. Pierce (Joe), Joshua A. Pierce (Deanna), Amber N. Pierce, Kare R. Adams, Gabriel C. Pierce, Jared M. Pierce & Justin A. Pierce; 10 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Kaleb, Jakobé, Madden, Jayden, Jeremiah, Johanna, Abel, Jasmine and Ava. Also left to cherish her are a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends, including sister-in-law, Hester Ridgeway. In addition are those lovingly dubbed her "special friends" Margaret Bozearth, Phyllis Buck, Brenda Davis and her "other children" Shahreen and Nate Read and Alyssa Adams.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. A Viewing will be held on Friday evening at the funeral home from 6:00-8:00 PM and again on Saturday morning one hour prior to the services. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Hopewell Twp. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at :
www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 18, 2019