Padgett Funeral Home
1107 Hwy 77
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 451-1999
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Padgett Funeral Home
1107 Hwy 77
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
Bessie M. Dayton Obituary
Bessie M. Dayton

Woolwich Twp. - Bessie M. Dayton, 77, of Woolwich Twp. passed away peacefully at her home on Friday evening, March 1, 2019.

Born in Millville to the late Kenneth Gandy and Thelma Handley Gandy, she was the wife of the late William Stepp. Bessie was raised primarily in the Wildwood area and had lived previously in Florida and Bridgeton. She had been a resident of Woolwich Twp. for the past eight years.

Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a nurses aide for the former Manheim/Bridgeton Nursing Center in Bridgeton for over 35 years. Bessie was also a proud homemaker who tirelessly cared for her family. In her free time, Bessie was an avid reader especially of her favorite author, Kat Martin. She was also a fan of the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.

She is survived by; two children, Bonnie Mason of Upper Deerfield Twp. and Mark Dayton and his wife, Virginia Dayton of Bridgeton; six grandchildren, Kristy Taylor of Bridgeton, Tina Taylor of Deerfield Twp., Shannon Furey of Woolwich Twp., Jonathan Dayton, Jr. of Woolwich Twp., Shane Dayton of Vineland and Dylan Dayton of Bridgeton; a brother, Kenneth Gandy; eleven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by; a son, Douglas Gandy; her husband, William Stepp; two grandsons, Lincoln Hawk Dayton and Matthew Dayton and a great-granddaughter, Hayden Dayton.

Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Tuesday, March 5th at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 4, 2019
