Betsy Mae (King) Brown
Bridgeton - Betsy Mae (King) Brown, 86 of Bridgeton, NJ, departed this life on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA, surrounded by her children.
She retired from Wheaton Plastics in Mays Landing, NJ in 1996. Ms. Beck as she was affectionately known to many in Bridgeton, loved and cared for everyone.
Betsy was predeceased by her husband, Headley G. Brown and her son, Marcus D. King.
Surviving are her two children, Gary King and Penelope King and eight grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9am to 11am, followed by funeral services at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020