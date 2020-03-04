Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy Mae (King) Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betsy Mae (King) Brown Obituary
Betsy Mae (King) Brown

Bridgeton - Betsy Mae (King) Brown, 86 of Bridgeton, NJ, departed this life on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA, surrounded by her children.

She retired from Wheaton Plastics in Mays Landing, NJ in 1996. Ms. Beck as she was affectionately known to many in Bridgeton, loved and cared for everyone.

Betsy was predeceased by her husband, Headley G. Brown and her son, Marcus D. King.

Surviving are her two children, Gary King and Penelope King and eight grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9am to 11am, followed by funeral services at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting

dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -