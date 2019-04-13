|
Bettejean "BJ" Giercyk
Vineland - Bettejean "BJ" Giercyk (nee Gant), 69, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Cooper Hospital U.M.C., Camden, NJ after a period of declining health. BJ was born and raised in Millville and was a longtime Vineland City resident.
BJ was extremely busy as a volunteer serving many organizations throughout the city of Vineland. She was member of the Vineland Service Club, Tiny Tim, Soroptimist International of Cumberland County, and Boys and Girls Club of Vineland, winning the 2018 Volunteer of the Year Award.
She was honored by the City as a Home Town Hero and was a 39 yr cancer survivor. She enjoyed being a fulltime wife & homemaker and was an extremely good cook & baker and generously shared her passion with many friends over the years.
She was predeceased by her mother Marion Cox, step father Ken Cox, sister Susan Smith, brothers Ronald Gant and Robert Gant. BJ is survived by her devoted husband of 45 yrs; Albert F. "Al" Giercyk, sister-in-law Theresa Gallo, brother-in-law Frank and wife Corrine "Cookie" Gieryck, nephews and nieces Kathy and Shane Klawitter and family, Jeff and Joann Morganwitz and family, Tom Gallo, Rev. Robert Giercyk, and many loving friends.
Relatives and friends will be received on Tuesday, April 16 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM Pancoast Funeral Home where a funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Burial will be private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Vineland, 560 Crystal Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 13, 2019