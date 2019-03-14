|
Betty A. Camp(nee Shover)
- - Betty A. Camp(nee Shover) age 59 passed away at home March 10th, 2019 from a long struggle with cancer. Born January 28,1960 she was the 3rd child of 10. Betty graduated Delsea Regional High School in 1978 . She then married in 1980 to Dave Camp and started their family of 3 children. Betty was a stay at home mom and loved it. Her family was everything to her. Betty not only raised her children but she also helped raise her niece Gina Volpicelli and nephew Albert Flanagan. Betty enjoyed watching and cheering on her favorite teams..the Phillies and the Eagles. She enjoyed playing the lottery now and then hoping to win the big one not for her but for her family and all that she loved.
Betty is survived by her husband Dave, daughters Lisa (Dave) and Lori. Mother of the late David Jr., daughter of the late Frank and Alma Shover, Sister to Alma Fromal (late Earl), Jeanne Paollili (Mike), Rose Seaton (Jim), Shirley Ball (Tom), John Shover, Mark Shover, JoAnn Becker (Stephen) and the late Frank Shover Jr. and the late Joseph Shover. Brother-in laws Brian Camp and Ed Camp(Carol), She is survived by her grandchildren Megan Camp and Joshua Camp-Linville, also survived by many of nieces and nephews, friends who helped take care of her at the end Melinda and John Linville. Betty will be surely missed by all she had loved and all that loved her. A cremation will take place and there will be a private family memorial at a date not yet determined. The family is accepting memorial gifts. The Camp family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home , 180 Harrison Ave. Garfield, NJ 973-340-7077.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 14, 2019