Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Parkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty E. Parkin


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty E. Parkin Obituary
Betty E. Parkin

Millville - BETTY E. PARKIN 86, of Millville died Thursday evening March 7, 2019 at Millville Center. Born in Heislerville, she was the daughter of the late John G. and Bertha Major Chance.

Betty was formerly of Leesburg and resided in Millville the past years. She was a homemaker.

Surviving are her son Roger Parkin of Millville, 4 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons Artie, Jeff.

At her wishes services will be private.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.