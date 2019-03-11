|
Betty E. Parkin
Millville - BETTY E. PARKIN 86, of Millville died Thursday evening March 7, 2019 at Millville Center. Born in Heislerville, she was the daughter of the late John G. and Bertha Major Chance.
Betty was formerly of Leesburg and resided in Millville the past years. She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her son Roger Parkin of Millville, 4 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons Artie, Jeff.
At her wishes services will be private.
To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 11, 2019