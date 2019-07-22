|
|
Betty J. Adams
Millville - Betty J. (Ort) Adams, age 94 of Millville, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 under the care of hospice at Genesis North Cape Center in North Cape May.
Betty was born on March 17, 1925 in Spring Grove, PA and spent her early years residing in York, PA with her family. Betty married the late Shirley H. Adams in 1960 and moved to Millville, where she remained.
She enjoyed listening to country music, solving word puzzles, and traveling to Lancaster County in search of covered bridges.
Prior to retiring, Betty was employed by Endicott Johnson Shoe Co., the Diana Shop, and Fath's Department Store. Over the years, Betty and Shirl would spend weeks decorating their home for Christmas with many elaborate holiday displays.
Betty is survived by nephew Scott Adams (Debra); niece Dawn Kohansky (Steve); and several great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Shirley Adams in 1990; and nephew Gary Adams.
At Betty's request, funeral services were private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Betty J. Adams may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 22, 2019