Betty Jean DiBiase
Formerly of Vineland - Betty Jean DiBiase (nee Lutes), 91, of Cape Coral, FL & formerly of Vineland, NJ passed away on Thursday afternoon May 23, 2019 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Betty Jean was born & raised in Stockdale, PA to the late Verna (Sapko) & William Jacob Lutes. Betty Jean was raised in Stockdale and relocated to Vineland at the age of 19 where she resided until moving to Florida in 2006. She was pre deceased by her husband Harry in 1995, son Daniel R. DiBiase, step sons Harry & Joseph DiBiase, brothers Robert A. & William J. Lutes.
Betty Jean retired from Owens-Illinois Kimble Glass Co. in Vineland where she was employed for over 30 yrs. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Newfield prior to moving to FL. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting & reading her bible.
Betty Jean is survived by her 2 grandchildren; Christina R. Lewis & husband, Thomas, Daniel R. DiBiase, II, Great grandsons; Matthew Lewis, Ryan Lloyd, Daniel Robert III & Zachariah E. DiBiase, Sister; Anna Mae Triglia as well as several nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday, May 30th 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Newfield, Catawba Ave. & Rosemont Ave., Newfield, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will be in the Porchtown Methodist Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Newfield "Missionary Fund", P.O. Box 624, Newfield, NJ 08344-0624. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on May 29, 2019