Betty L. Smith
Millville - Betty L. Smith, 95 of Millville, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June, 25th after an extended illness. Born in Risley/ Estell Manor, NJ, she was a lifelong area and Millville resident.
Betty was a graduate of Millville High School, and then worked for Wheaton Industries for over 44 years; Betty worked in the Decorating/Frosting Department prior to retirement. She also was very involved in Local Union 219, as she served as the Union President for many years, and also served as a Union Shop Steward. Betty made sure to keep Management "on their toes", and to work to insure her Union Members were rightfully represented. Members knew that Betty would take on the tough tasks, and were supportive of her efforts.
Betty was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Millville and was a very active volunteer over the years. She also was a volunteer for the American Red Cross, and she volunteered at the South Jersey Hospital System for many years. Betty was always trying to make a difference in her community, as she headed a drive to get socks donated, in order to donate them, to residents at the Cumberland Manor Nursing Home and other nursing homes in the area.
Betty is survived by: sister in law, Marion Smith; nieces, Beverly Smith, Rhonda Smith Meredith, Debbie Smith Baumgarten; nephews, Rick Atkinson (Jane), Craig Atkinson (Patti); great-nieces, Jessica Atkinson, Robin Cummings (Danny), Jenna Lance; great-nephews, Chris Atkinson, Robert Richard Harold, James Lance, Jared Lance. Betty was pre-deceased by brothers, Al Smith and Richard Smith; sister, Kay Atkinson (Lew); nephew, Barry Smith.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday (July 2nd) at 1 pm in the Head of the River Cemetery. Please remember to wear masks, and practice social distancing, due to COVID 19. Memorial contributions can be sent to Journey Hospice, 6712 Washington Ave., Unit 201, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234, or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 N. 3rd St., Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences can be sent to rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.