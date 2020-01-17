|
Betty Lou Shelton
Pittsgrove - Betty Lou Shelton (nee Stevens), 76, of Pittsgrove Township passed away early Thursday morning January 16, 2020 at The Cumberland Manor in Hopewell Township.
She was the wife of Verdie D. Shelton and they had been married since 1968. Betty Lou was born in Bridgeton on June 25, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Lou and Blanche Tyler Stevens. She had been a resident of Salem County for all her married life after being raised in Bridgeton and graduating from Bridgeton High School in 1961.
Betty Lou worked on the farm when she was younger and spent most of her adult life as a homemaker and child care provider.
She enjoyed drawing and was a free-hand artist. In addition, she enjoyed traveling across the county and had attended the Newfield United Methodist Church with her husband for several years before entering The Cumberland Manor.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Karen A. McSherry of Pittsgrove, four grandchildren, Lee Reinhardt, Tyler Reinhardt, Anthony Elvis Campbell (Nicole) and April Stevens (Jeremy), one great granddaughter, Madeline Stevens, her son-in-law, Anthony Campbell of Fortescue, a brother-in-law, William Garrison and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Shelton was predeceased by her daughter, Peggy Ann Campbell, in 2011, her son-in-law, E. Christopher McSherry, this past December and her two sisters, Doris Garrison and Joan Frazer and her husband Charles Frazer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Monday morning January 20th at 11 o'clock with Rev. Beth Caulfield of the Newfield United Methodist Church officiating.
The interment will follow and take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10 until 11.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020